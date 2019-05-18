Group caught jet boating near Wānaka, one drove four hours

Seven men are facing police enforcement action after being caught jet boating near Wānaka on Friday.

A police officer on patrol along the Makarora River discovered the group, which included a man who had travelled four hours from Dunedin.

They were all from different bubbles.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says since Level 4 lockdown rules came into force, 23 people have been charged with a total of 27 offences nationwide, mainly as a result of protests.

Sixty-five people have been issued formal warnings.

"Overall, police are encouraged to see how well people are behaving across the country but there is a small number of people who are continuing to flout the rules," Coster said.

Overnight, a West Auckland man wanted for burglary was seen driving at 3am.

He has been charged with receiving stolen property and obtains by deception.