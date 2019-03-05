TODAY |

Group of bumbling would-be thieves steals alcohol from Dunedin brewery, swaps it with their own

A group of bumbling would-be thieves has been caught on camera breaking into a Dunedin brewery to steal alcohol - and inadvertently swapping it with their own.

CCTV footage captured the moment the group climbed a fence to enter the enclosed yard in Speight's Brewery, located on Rattray Street, on Sunday morning, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

A control panel was smashed in the process.

A case containing 24 Steinlagers, one box of Maltexo labels, and several cans of Coruba were stolen in the break-in, a spokesperson confirmed to Stuff.

Several cans of alcohol were left behind following the incident.

It follows an incident at the brewery last August in which police warned that cases of Waikato Draught and another beer stolen from the loading dock were not fit to drink, as they were waiting to be tested after a glass breakage on a production line.

"The irony of this is that the beer, whoever has taken it, was being tested – and that beer should not be consumed by anybody," Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson said at the time.

Speight's Brewery in Dunedin. Source: Google Maps
