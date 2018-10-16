Group of Auckland mothers on a mission to make free school lunches a reality

Over nine months ago, a group of Kiwi mums came up with an initiative to feed every child at school and yesterday, they launched their first pilot at two schools in the hopes of making it nationwide.

Dubbed the 'Mothers United' movement, mums, dads and even kids have come together with the aim to stop Kiwi kids having to learn on an empty stomach.

"We know that kids don't have access to healthy, nutritious food, and we want to make change," Clarissa Mackay said.

Plenty of research has gone into today's pilot, incorporating ideas from across the globe.

"Over the last 10 months, we've been going overseas to see what they do in their programme, how would it work and how it would actually be implemented," she said.

"We know what sort of kitchens we need, we know what sort of equipment we need we know how the distribution and logistics will work, we understand the financial side.

"We understand how it would work, and actually we are in a good position. We can take good things from Japan, good things from Finland, good things from France, bits from the US and actually make an amazing programme for Kiwi kids."

However, while the idea itself is chock full of good intentions, there is one major stumbling block - cost.

"It is only $140 million a year to ensure every child has the access to a healthy and nutritious lunch.

"You put one dollar into this, you get five in return to your economy. In terms of healthier, better-educated children and employing Kiwis, getting Kiwi farmers to produce the produce to feed the kids, it's a win-win.

Support is building, but what's really needed is government support.

"We know we have the money to pay for it, we know that it is possible - we just need them to come on board.