Group of armed thugs steal car then rob Mobil station with weapons in Havelock North

A group of armed men stole a car before robbing a Mobil station in Havelock North last night.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say that between 8pm and 11pm last night a 1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon was stolen from Victoria Street in Hastings.

Then, around 11:20pm, the group of three or four men made their way to the Mobil petrol station in Havelock North, and parked on the forecourt.

Two of the men were armed with weapons, which police have not identified. Police say the males had their faces covered, and are described as Maori, aged in their late teens or early 20s.

The group then smashed a glass display on the counter during the robbery, and made off with cigarettes.

The attendant was unharmed, but left extremely shaken. He managed to secure himself in a staffroom, and contact police.

The stolen car was later found on Miller Road, off St Georges Road.

1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon stolen from Victoria Street in Hastings. Source: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining says this is the second stolen car used in an aggravated robbery in the last four days in Hawke's Bay.

"We want to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles, and to take note of any suspicious people in their streets who may be looking to target vehicles to use for their offending.

"For a few packets of cigarettes, these criminals are putting the safety of others at extreme risk, and they themselves face years in prison.

"If you know who they are, turn them in before they re-offend because we will identify and charge them," Detective Sergeant Vining says.

Anyone who may have seen the stolen car last night is being urged to contact police, along with anyone who may have information about the robbery.