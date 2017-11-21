 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Group of armed thugs steal car then rob Mobil station with weapons in Havelock North

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of armed men stole a car before robbing a Mobil station in Havelock North last night.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say that between 8pm and 11pm last night a 1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon was stolen from Victoria Street in Hastings.

Then, around 11:20pm, the group of three or four men made their way to the Mobil petrol station in Havelock North, and parked on the forecourt.

Two of the men were armed with weapons, which police have not identified. Police say the males had their faces covered, and are described as Maori, aged in their late teens or early 20s.

The group then smashed a glass display on the counter during the robbery, and made off with cigarettes.

The attendant was unharmed, but left extremely shaken. He managed to secure himself in a staffroom, and contact police.

The stolen car was later found on Miller Road, off St Georges Road.

1996 silver Subaru Impreza station wagon stolen from Victoria Street in Hastings.

Source: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining says this is the second stolen car used in an aggravated robbery in the last four days in Hawke's Bay.

"We want to remind members of the public to secure their vehicles, and to take note of any suspicious people in their streets who may be looking to target vehicles to use for their offending.

"For a few packets of cigarettes, these criminals are putting the safety of others at extreme risk, and they themselves face years in prison.

"If you know who they are, turn them in before they re-offend because we will identify and charge them," Detective Sergeant Vining says.

Anyone who may have seen the stolen car last night is being urged to contact police, along with anyone who may have information about the robbery.

Information can be given to Hastings Police on 06 831 0700, or alternatively anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
2
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
4
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

5
The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 