Group of 339 tourists rescued after slip in Fiordland

More than 300 tourists were rescued this evening after a slip blocked thei way out of Doubtful Sounds in Fiordland.

The slip was discovered about 12.30pm today and four helicopters were put on standby immediately.

Passengers were then flown over the slip to West Arm where vessels were waiting to take them back to Lake Manapouri.

A digger then went to work removing the debris which covered an estimated 25m of road.