Grounded boat safely removed after spilling diesel near Kaikōura

A crayfish boat which ran aground near Kaikōura during the weekend, spilling hundreds of litres of fuel, has been safely removed.

The Ruff-Enuff, a small commercial fishing vessel, prompted an oil spill response when it ran aground at Goose Bay yesterday.

While the skipper and crew were safely on shore, around 600 litres of diesel fuel spilled into the water, according to Environment Canterbury's Richard Purdon.

A digger helped remove the boat and place it on the roadside at 9pm last night, during low tide.

It's expected the remaining leaked diesel will evaporate over the next few days, Mr Purdon says.

"No affected wildlife has been observed as yet, however the response team is undertaking further shoreline and wildlife assessments," he says.

The Kaikōura Aeroclub and Whale Watch and Dolphin Encounter are also keeping an eye out to help with the assessments.