Ground-breaking medical technology to help treat Kiwi stroke patients

Every year, over 8000 New Zealanders suffer strokes and there's a new ground breaking medical technology to help treat them.

The treatment is called Endovascular clot retrieval and can be the difference between lifelong disability and walking out of the hospital like nothing's happened.

A catheter is fed up through the femoral artery in the groin, up to the brain and into the clot.

The retrieval device is fed though and when released, it traps the clot and is taken back out the way it came.

Professor Alan Barber describes the new treatment as a "game changer."

"We know that strokes were caused by a blocked artery and it's not rocket science, if you open up the artery you get blood back to the brain so it doesn't die," he said.

When a clot blocks blood flow to the brain, other vessels can act as a short term back up, but doctors only have a brief window of between minutes and a couple of hours to act before the brain starts to die.