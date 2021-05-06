TODAY |

'Grossly interfering' — Chinese embassy in NZ fires shot at Kiwi lawmakers over Uyghurs support

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chinese embassy in New Zealand says Aotearoa is grossly interfering in China's affairs over the motion passed by Parliament declaring 'grave concern' over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Parliament passed a motion yesterday expressing “grave concern” over the treatment of the minority group in China. Source: Breakfast

The embassy says pressuring China over the treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities will only harm the "mutual trust" between the two nations.

Parliament unanimously declared its concern yesterday, but the motion was softened from original drafts to remove the word "genocide".

It called on the Government to work with the United Nations and other countries to end the abuses. 

