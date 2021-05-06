'Grossly interfering' — Chinese embassy in NZ fires shot at Kiwi lawmakers over Uyghurs support

The Chinese embassy in New Zealand says Aotearoa is grossly interfering in China's affairs over the motion passed by Parliament declaring 'grave concern' over human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The embassy says pressuring China over the treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities will only harm the "mutual trust" between the two nations.

Parliament unanimously declared its concern yesterday, but the motion was softened from original drafts to remove the word "genocide".