Gross! Bizarre tentacle-like barnacles wash up on Gisborne beach

The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed


Jetstar ranked 'worst airline' in the world in recent survey

Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

Watch: 'Have some mana and come forward' - Northland cop's message to'despicable' RSA poppy bucket thieves


Watch: 'Have some mana and come forward' - Northland cop's message to'despicable' RSA poppy bucket thieves

Four thieves ram raided a local petrol station and took off with the RSA's donation bucket. Do you recognise them?

A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability is a factor for the rail line idea, Breakfast hears.

