Groom's friend delivers powerful message of hope after helicopter crash at Canterbury wedding

A close friend of the groom has delivered a heartfelt message to his mate recovering in hospital after he was caught up in a helicopter crash at his Canterbury wedding on Saturday.

Police were called to the Terrace Downs High Country Resort in Windwhistle, Selwyn District at around 3.05pm after reports of the helicopter crash.

The pilot, photographer, and bride and groom were all injured, three seriously while the fourth suffered moderate injuries. All four are in Christchurch Hospital.

1 NEWS spoke to Wasseim Alsati, a close friend of the couple, at his mobile barbershop in Christchurch today.

Alsati was shot multiple times in the March 15 mosque terrorist attack and says the scene upon arriving at Fay El Hanafy and Mahdi Zougub's wedding brought back terrible memories.

"When I saw the ambulance and police there I got a bad feeling and had bad thought, has someone done an attack there? It brought back a lot of flashback memories until we found out that the helicopter had crashed.

"There was so much pain it has hurt us a lot, so badly," Alsati said.

The barber had recently perfected Zougub's hair for his upcoming wedding and he says the excited groom had been working seven days a week in the lead up to the big event.

"The wedding had been delayed a couple of times and was a great chance for the community to get back together and feel happy again. More than 500 people were meant to attend.

“It was a lot of mixed cultures at that wedding and everyone was ready to party, but we have promised him in hospital once he gets better again we will throw a big party.”

A Givealittle page has now been setup to help ensure that happens.

Alsati says Zougub supported the community after the March 15 attacks and fundraising for a new wedding is a chance to pay him back.

"Doctor say Mahdi’s recovery may take up to 24 months due to a fractured back," Alsati told 1 NEWS.

"We also worry about the pilot and the photographer as well and wish them all a full recovery."

Alsati says the bride and groom are an amazing couple and are “alive and shining together".

"Last night they moved their beds together in hospital."

