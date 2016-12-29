 

Groceries worth over $400k that were trapped in train after Kaikoura quake to be donated

Hundreds of grocery products stuck on a trapped train after the Kaikoura earthquake will be put into food hampers and used at community events for people across the quake-affected region.

The more than $400,000 worth of products was bound for South Island stores from the Countdown supermarket chain's Auckland distribution centre when the quake struck on November 14.

A freight train sitting where it came to a halt beside Highway One north of Kaikoura (file) after the massive quake.

It wasn't until a few days before Christmas that KiwiRail was able to move the train and unload its freight.

Countdown had been told it could take months to retrieve the stock which included tinned foods, batteries, clothes and cleaning products.

"We hope that by working with Kaikoura District Council our rescued stock can go some way to helping the north Canterbury community especially at this time of year," Countdown corporate affairs general manager James Walker said.

Sheena Hamilton from the council's Kaikoura Recovery Team says the timing is perfect.

"We are currently unloading the stock from the train and we are now working with councils in surrounding areas so that we can start sending out much needed food packages as a big of a belated Christmas gift," she said.

She said other goods, including stickers, toys and chocolate would be given to children at New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend.

Contractors have cleared half the slips but it's still a long time before SH1 into Kaikoura is ready for regular use.
Source: 1 NEWS

