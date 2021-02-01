'Grimace the Gorilla' hangs up his suit one last time after 14 years

Bruce McDonald is an arborist, but he goes by another name too, because for the last 15 years, he's been 'Grimace the Gorilla' at New Plymouth's Festival of Lights.

When the council needed his tree cutting skills while planning a light show like no other, he thought he'd show them the ropes for a night or two.

He was such a hit, that they booked him for the entire summer and the next 14 to come.

Now, after so many holidays in a hot and hairy suit, he's retiring at last and revealing his true identity.