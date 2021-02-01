TODAY |

'Grimace the Gorilla' hangs up his suit one last time after 14 years

Source:  1 NEWS

Bruce McDonald is an arborist, but he goes by another name too, because for the last 15 years, he's been 'Grimace the Gorilla' at New Plymouth's Festival of Lights. 

Bruce McDonald has been liked Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent in keeping his alter ego top secret. Source: Seven Sharp

When the council needed his tree cutting skills while planning a light show like no other, he thought he'd show them the ropes for a night or two. 

He was such a hit, that they booked him for the entire summer and the next 14 to come. 

Now, after so many holidays in a hot and hairy suit, he's retiring at last and revealing his true identity. 

It's a secret that his wife and son have kept quiet all these years, with neither his friends or workmates being in on it.  

