Grim mood aboard ship as passengers process White Island tragedy

Those on Ovation of the Seas awoke today to very different environment aboard the cruise ship, as they came to terms with the fact passengers and crew were among those likely killed in the White Island volcanic explosion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eight people are missing, while five others have been confirmed dead, after White Island/Whakaari erupted off the Bay of Plenty yesterday.

Many of them had taken a day trip to the island from the cruise ship.

ABC journalist Donna Field who had been travelling with her family on the cruise said many passengers were still trying to process what happened.

“A very strange afternoon for everyone, I could see into the bridge and the captain at one stage had two telephones in his hands and he was pacing, I just can’t imagine what he’s going through having to relay that news to remaining family on board, who are on a holiday no one expects this to happen.”

The eerie feeling on board continued as Field said many of the passengers are still trying to process what happened.

"The mood has changed dramatically this morning, that kind of holiday vibe that everyone was in has kind of shifted somewhat."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ovation of the Seas was meant to depart for Wellington yesterday but has remained in Tauranga awaiting further news about those involved.

Field had been climbing Mt Maunganui when the explosion happened, thinking it had been a nearby fire. It wasn't until she returned to the ship that she was told about the explosion.