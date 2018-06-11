Grieving widow can't get photos off dead husband's iPhone and Apple won't unlock it

Thanks to Facebook, Instagram and social media we are taking more photographs than ever before.

This year, billions of people armed with smartphones will take more than 1.2 trillion pictures, which is about 150 photos for every man, woman and child.

It's great having all those memories in the palm of your hand, but what happens if you - or a loved one - suddenly dies?

Fair Go reports a grieving widow is unable to get photos off her dead husband's iPhone, and Apple won't unlock it for her.

Apple says Haley needs the master password to get into her late husband's device.