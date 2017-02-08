 

Grieving Pike families to tell Bill English mine can be entered again

Families of men who died in the Pike River mine disaster are due to meet with Prime Minister Bill English today to discuss their hopes of the mine being re-entered to retrieve bodies.

The families are fighting against the coal mine on the West Coast being sealed and have a report which says it's safe to re-enter.

Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".
Source: 1 NEWS

They wanted to meet Mr English last year but it didn't happen.

A spokesperson said last week that the Prime Minister will meet with the Pike River families today, honouring the commitment to meet with them to hear their concerns.

Explosions in the mine killed 29 men in November 2010.

Its owner, state-owned Solid Energy, wants to finally seal the mine but the families believe the drift - the tunnel leading into it - is safe to re-enter.

Labour and New Zealand First support the families, but Solid Energy says the mine isn't safe.

Mr English has previously said it's a safety issue, not a decision that should be made by politicians.

Former mines inspector Tony Forsyth is returning from overseas to be present at today's meeting to discuss his views as to why the mine is safe for re-entry.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.
Source: 1 NEWS

West Coast

Effigies of the 29 miners killed in the tragedy have been placed on the road to the mine.

The Labour leader has proposed a law change to allow rescue crews a chance to re-enter the drift of the mine.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

