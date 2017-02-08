Grieving Pike families to tell Bill English mine can be entered again

Families of men who died in the Pike River mine disaster are due to meet with Prime Minister Bill English today to discuss their hopes of the mine being re-entered to retrieve bodies.

The families are fighting against the coal mine on the West Coast being sealed and have a report which says it's safe to re-enter.

They wanted to meet Mr English last year but it didn't happen.

A spokesperson said last week that the Prime Minister will meet with the Pike River families today, honouring the commitment to meet with them to hear their concerns.

Explosions in the mine killed 29 men in November 2010.

Its owner, state-owned Solid Energy, wants to finally seal the mine but the families believe the drift - the tunnel leading into it - is safe to re-enter.

Labour and New Zealand First support the families, but Solid Energy says the mine isn't safe.

Mr English has previously said it's a safety issue, not a decision that should be made by politicians.