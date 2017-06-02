Grid search of Christchurch property as probe into Michael McGrath's disappearance moves to next phase

Police and Search and Rescue teams started a grid search in the Christchurch suburb of Halswell this morning as part of the investigation into the disappearance of builder Michael Craig McGrath.

The search centres around the Sabys Rd house that has so far been the focus of the missing person investigation.

Mr McGrath, 49, has been missing for 12 days now, and yesterday his brother Simon made a public appeal calling for anyone with information on his whereabouts or previous sightings to come forward.

Head of the investigation Detective Darryl Sweeney said: "As this is an ongoing inquiry we will not be going into specifics on timings, search areas or numbers of staff and resources involved."

Mr McGrath was last seen at his home in Checketts Ave in Halswell on May 21.

Operation Renovation moved into its next phase with the grid search starting this morning.

Mr Sweeney said police and volunteers will try to gather any evidence that may help locate Mr McGrath.

Police have executed search warrants at three different properties.

Mr Sweeney appealed yesterday for sightings of Mr McGrath on his mountain bike on May 21.

Police released photos of his blue bike and blue and white bike helmet in the hope that someone has seen him on it.

Bicycle of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath. Source: NZ Police

They also appealed to the public to come forward if they had any sightings of Mr McGrath or his car, a blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon, over the dates of May 20, 21, and 22.

Earlier in the week police carried out an extensive search at Mr McGrath's home, as well as another at the home of a prison guard.