Greymouth's water restrictions remain in place as district experiences water issues

Greymouth's water conservation measures and ban on sprinklers remain in place as the district experiences water issues.

Tap water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

A water break at the treatment plant on Sunday night added stress to the ban that has been in place since last month.

Greymouth hasn't had rain for 18 days.

Some tap water in the region was cloudy due to the supply being oxygenated. The water was clear yesterday and returned to "normal".

However, the Grey District Council told 1 NEWS this afternoon that the conserve water notice and ban on sprinklers will remain in place until further notice.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation and will advise any updates on our website and Facebook page," a spokesperson said.

The council says the increased demand with the heat and low river levels in the area have contributed.

They're advising that 'turn on and leave' sprinklers are not to be used.

The conserve water notice affects all consumers in Greymouth, Cobden, Blaketown, Boddytown, Karoro, South Beach, Paroa, Dobson, Taylorville and Stillwater.

Meanwhile Napier residents have been warned to watch its water usage after the regions water reservoirs dropped to critically low levels.

The Napier City Council is blaming overuse of garden sprinklers for a water crisis which sparked black water coming out of the taps and urgent calls for reduced water consumption.

Yesterday, the council flagged the area's water could run out overnight but the situation had improved by this morning.

"We're doing a (cautious) happy dance this morning! Thanks to the water-saving efforts of Napier people, we have seen a considerable improvement in our reservoir levels overnight," the council said in a statement.