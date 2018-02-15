TODAY |

Greymouth Lotto winner so ‘stunned’ by his luck he had to Google what to do

Source:  1 NEWS

A lucky Greymouth man is $1 million richer after winning Lotto. But he was so “stunned” by the win he knew the first thing he should do was to jump online and Google “what to do if you win Lotto”.

Lotto (file photo). Source: Te Karere

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he didn’t know what his Lotto ticket was worth until he used a self-checker at a Lotto counter at a supermarket on Saturday. 

“I saw ‘major prize winner’ appear on the screen and was pretty stunned. The supermarket was busy, so I slipped back to my car and Googled, ‘what to do if you win Lotto’,” the man said. 

He then called his brother to make sure he had the right numbers. 

“My brother went online and double checked that I had the right draw, then read the winning numbers back to me as I carefully checked them off on my ticket. 

“When I told him I had all six he got so excited and said, ‘I’m pretty sure you’ve just won Lotto!’” he said.

He headed back to the supermarket the next day when it was quieter. 

He said he would use the money to pay off his mortgage and go on holiday. 

“I’ll definitely take my brother out for a drink when I see him next – we’ve definitely got to celebrate!”  

The winning ticket was sold at Greymouth New World for last Wednesday’s draw.



New Zealand
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Greymouth Lotto winner so ‘stunned’ by his luck he had to Google what to do
2
Rotorua girl, 12, leaves league pitch in tears after being told she couldn't play with boys
3
$100,000 reward offered for info about Otago toddler who vanished nearly 29 years ago
4
One dead, police officer injured in latest US school shooting
5
Pfizer vaccine 101: How it works, its side effects and New Zealand's rollout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46

Hong Kong looks to ease quarantine requirements for arriving Kiwis, Australians

Hutt Valley High School principal 'beyond angry' mould, leaks force classrooms to close
10:41

DHBs' pay offer lacking and will put patients at risk — Christchurch Hospital nurses

Morning Briefing April 13: Border back under scrutiny