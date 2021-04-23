Greyhound deaths put NZ racing on notice

Jacinda Ardern's government will consider banning greyhound racing in the wake of another report into animal welfare practices in New Zealand.



Source: 1 NEWS

Advocates believe Ardern's government are on the brink of a clampdown - and possible closure - of the industry, and claim community support for the move.

Yesterday, animal rights charity SAFE and the Greyhound Protection League presented a petition signed by 37,000 Kiwis to ban the practice to the government.



"It's going to do the magic and it's going to ban greyhound racing," chief executive Debra Ashton said.



"We're serious on getting a ban ... New Zealand is one of seven countries to allow greyhound racing but the industry is rife with injury, death and doping scandals."



Outside parliament, activists held signs shaped like dog tags, each emblazoned with the name of a dog to die while racing.



"In the past season 31 dogs have been killed on the track but that's believed to be the tip of the iceberg," Ashton said.



With 37,000 signatures, the petition is one of the most supported to reach parliament in years.



It lands at the same time as a fresh new greyhound welfare report arrives in the hands of Grant Robertson; deputy PM and racing minister.



The as-yet public report, commissioned in April and produced by Racing Integrity Establishment Board chairman Sir Bruce Robertson, is the latest into a troubled industry.



An independent 2013 report by consultants WHK recommended broad improvement to welfare standards.



A follow-up industry-commissioned review in 2017 found in a four-year period, 1440 dogs required euthanisation after racing.



Greyhound Racing NZ claim they've improved welfare standards since then, but for welfare advocates, it's not enough.



"Multiple reports over the past decade and a half have consistently shown the industry has not been able to keep up ... or ensure there are no deaths," Greens animal welfare spokesperson Chloe Swarbrick told AAP.



"That brings us to the conclusion that (deaths) are not a bug, they are in fact a system feature."



But does the Ardern Government have the ticker to close down a multi-million dollar industry?



The report is currently before cabinet and Ardern says she is studying it closely.



"I want to make sure that we uphold our reputation as a country that takes seriously animal welfare issues," she said.



A ban isn't part of the terms of reference to this report.



Instead, new regulations could be levied that effectively make racing impractical.



"I'm still very concerned about the number of injuries that I see within greyhound racing, I do think that it's an area where there are clear concerns for the public and for animal welfare," Robertson said.



"Greyhound Racing New Zealand has had a series of reports done which have given it the opportunity to be able to operate (ethically)."

Swarbrick says the government's "courageous" move to ban live exports by sea earlier this year shows New Zealand is ready to walk the walk on animal welfare.

