Greens won't rule out Winston Peters, despite calling his immigration approach 'some of the worst of his rhetoric'

The Greens launch their election campaign in Nelson this afternoon, trying to secure their place as the third biggest party in parliament - one that may include political wild card Winston Peters.

Co-party leader Metiria Turei spoke on Q+A today about what a future government with the Greens could look like - but remained critical of Mr Peter's immigration approach, calling it "some of the worst of his rhetoric".

"We will work with Labour and we can work with NZ First if we have to for a progressive government."

"NZ First has not ruled us out like they have done in the past, and we have not ruled them out either. They may be necessary for the formation of a progressive government."

"Our relationship with Winston is fine, he is on a roll at the moment with what I think is a very racist approach to immigration. Some of the worst of his rhetoric is coming out," Ms Turei said.

She called it a "political relaity", with her prediction of MMP pairings coming down to National and NZ First, or Greens and Labour "with or without Winston".