Greens rare backing of National's families plan announced in Budget puts them at odds with Labour

National's plan announced in yesterday's Budget aimed for low income families has won rare support from the Greens and New Zealand First but has put them at odds with Labour, who say the changes are poorly targeted. 

The Greens support the plan while Labour thinks it’s 'money poorly spent'.
The Budget provides a $2 billion boost to household incomes through lifting tax thresholds and changes to Working for Families. 

The moves comes at a time when wage growth isn't delivering big gains to many workers. 

Greens Co-leader James Shaw told 1 NEWS, "there are a number of families who are in really dire straights, who will receive just a little as a result from this package and I can't stand in the way of that."

While the move puts the Greens at odds with their coalition partner, Labour leader Andrew Little says "they can do what they like".

"They'e a sovereign independent party," Mr Little said today. 

"They can do what they like. We disagree with this package. We think it's poorly targeted. It's money that's poorly spent and we will look at our numbers and come back with our own."

Today Prime Minister Bill English said: "I think it is important to New Zealanders that if we're doing well, we feel better about it if the other people are doing well."

"General wage data tells us wage growth is better than inflation but you certainly wouldn't describe it as hot."

