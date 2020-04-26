Greens proposes $1 billion package to create jobs protecting environment, boost economy amid Covid-19

The Green Party is proposing a $1 billion environment package to create 7000 jobs while helping to protect the environment and boost the economy in the wake of Covid-19.
The party says increased funding for Department of Conservation (DOC) staff, native plant nurseries and pest control would create jobs and protect nature at the same time.
“An economic response fit for the long-term challenges we face as a nation means investing in nature as Aotearoa's essential infrastructure,” co-leader Marama Davidson said today in a statement.
"This will make sure generations now and in the future have healthy streams and rivers. It ensures native birds and wildlife are thriving, and wetlands and bush are regenerated."
The proposed package will support local communities, iwi, businesses, NGOs, councils and DOC to employ thousands of people across the country to restore and look after our natural landscapes, native bush, birds, waterways and coast, Ms Davidson said.
The party says the plan will create up to 7000 full-time jobs.
It follows the Green Party's proposal last week for a record investment in rapid electric trains to transform travel between towns and cities across the country.