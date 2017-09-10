Greens promise $13.6 billion for rail, cycleways, free public transport for some

The Green Party says its "climate-focused" transport package would ensure Kiwis could get around easier via bus, trains and cycling.

James Shaw - file. Source: 1 NEWS

The collection of transport policies would require an additional $13.6 billion over the next 10 years. It also wants free public transport for all people under 18 and over 65 and to shift New Zealand’s vehicle fleet to hybrid and electric.

"We are running out of time to address the climate crisis," Greens co-leader James Shaw said.

"Today’s announcement goes a long way to ensuring in New Zealand we do our bit to keep our planet stable."

It wants a $1.9 billion boost to rapid, intercity passenger rail to connect provincial area with cities.

“Once built, this new intercity rail network will slash the emissions caused by the status-quo of only being able to commute by car, as well as create thousands of jobs building the network," Shaw said.

“On top of this, we will invest $6.5 billion over the next decade in rapid transit networks in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. People living in our larger cities should be able to easily and affordably jump on a bus or train to work, school, or the airport,” Shaw said.

It also wants a $1.5 billion Cycle Super Highway fund, “to create safe, separated school and commuter cycling routes across the country”.

The Greens have promised to make it a requirement for all imported light vehicles to be zero emissions by 2030.

It also wants heavy freight to move to zero emissions and be powered by renewable energy by 2050.