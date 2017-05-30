 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Greens promise 10% water levy, playing to public uproar over companies using cheap water consents

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Green Party are promising a 10 cent levy on the sale and export of water, as they kick off their election campaign today.

A refugee, TV host and Auckland mayoral candidate all have good chances of getting into parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS

With 76 days to go until polling day, the party are first out of the blocks with their launch in Nelson.

Candidate and local councillor Matt Lawrey is hoping to win the party’s first seat in 1999, from environment minister Nick Smith who has a 20,000 majority.

Co-leader James Shaw announced the new water pricing policy, playing to a public uproar over bottling companies exploiting cheap water consents.

Mr Shaw said it was "unfair" companies can profit. The Greens’ levy would be divided between local councils and iwi.

There would also be an interim ban on new consents.

In the longer term, the Greens want to develop a "fair price" for commercial users, including farmers. They would establish a working group to do that.

The proposal also includes new standards on clean drinking water and greater protection for groundwater. And it wants to re-introduced a $100m subsidy to help communities of less than 500 people get better access to clean water.

Around 400 supporters were expected to hear Mr Shaw and co-leader Metiria Turei speak at the launch.

With NZ First nipping at the heels of the Greens’ vote share, Ms Turei will deliver a warning about a Labour-NZ First only Government.

The Greens have an Memorandum of Understanding with Labour – but that expires at the September election.

Related

Politics

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

00:12
2
In a new trailer released for of the highly anticipated documentary, Diana, Our Mother, Prince William and Harry recall childhood memories with mother before her tragic death.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents' – Prince William and Harry share precious memories of their late mother Princess Diana

00:08
3
Our Prime Minister was said to be "having a moment" by getting his groove on at the game.

Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

00:30
4
Whyte approached Parker, telling him he is ready to step into the ring in September if Hughie Fury pulls out again.

'You need to fight someone decent' - English fighter Dillian Whyte confronts Joseph Parker for world title shot

00:25
5
The former Warrior turned All Black (analysed) the final Test match against the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

Humble All Blacks newbies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett feeling 'mixed emotions' after drawn Lions series

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ