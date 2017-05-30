Greens promise 10% water levy, playing to public uproar over companies using cheap water consents

The Green Party are promising a 10 cent levy on the sale and export of water, as they kick off their election campaign today.

With 76 days to go until polling day, the party are first out of the blocks with their launch in Nelson.

Candidate and local councillor Matt Lawrey is hoping to win the party’s first seat in 1999, from environment minister Nick Smith who has a 20,000 majority.

Co-leader James Shaw announced the new water pricing policy, playing to a public uproar over bottling companies exploiting cheap water consents.

Mr Shaw said it was "unfair" companies can profit. The Greens’ levy would be divided between local councils and iwi.

There would also be an interim ban on new consents.

In the longer term, the Greens want to develop a "fair price" for commercial users, including farmers. They would establish a working group to do that.

The proposal also includes new standards on clean drinking water and greater protection for groundwater. And it wants to re-introduced a $100m subsidy to help communities of less than 500 people get better access to clean water.

Around 400 supporters were expected to hear Mr Shaw and co-leader Metiria Turei speak at the launch.

With NZ First nipping at the heels of the Greens’ vote share, Ms Turei will deliver a warning about a Labour-NZ First only Government.