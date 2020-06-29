Greens not ruling out poverty action plan as deal breaking policy to forming a government

The Green Party says it's too early to know whether their Poverty Action Plan will be a deal breaking policy in any post-election talks with other parties about forming a Government.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The plan promises every adult not in full time work a guaranteed income of $325 a week and would introduce a wealth tax for those with net assets of more than $1 million.

'Outdated, unfair and unliveable' - Greens announce sweeping new policy targeting poverty reduction

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said it was too early to know "bottom lines".

"We’ve only just started the campaign and the election, and the voters need to be the people that we convince so that we can have the best mandate," she said.



