Green's leader recalls being scoffed at by teacher for wanting to learn Te Reo Maori

James Shaw told 1 NEWS he wanted to learn when he was a child but his ambition was snuffed out by a teacher.
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

