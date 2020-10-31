Greens to join Government after approving Cooperation Agreement with Labour

The Green Party members have agreed to a Cooperation Agreement with Labour - meaning the minor party will now join the Government.

James Shaw and Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The agreement was released earlier today - giving co-leader Marama Davidson Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness) and James Shaw Minister of Climate Change and Associate Minister for the Environment (Biodiversity).

Instead of policies, it had 'areas of cooperation' that included achieving the purpose and goals of the Zero Carbon Act, protecting our environment and biodiversity and improving child wellbeing and marginalised communities.

"The Cooperation agreement balances these two objective, while not committing to a more formal coalition or confidence and supply arrangement," Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said today.

"Firstly the Agreement commits the Greens to not opposing confidence and supply votes and supporting the Government on procedural motions.

John Armstrong's opinion: Don't mistake Ardern's talks with Green Party for kindness

"Secondly the Agreement identifies policy areas where Labour and the Greens will work together. This is specifically around climate change, the environment and biodiversity and child wellbeing and relates to work started last term where there is a desire to see it continue."

The agreement is far less specific than the 2017 coalition and supply agreement. Part of that was reflected in the appointment of just two Ministers. The Green Party held three in the last Government.

At 4pm today it went to about 150 Green Party delegates - needing 75 per cent of those members to agree before the Greens could join the Government.

Marama Davidson and James Shaw had multiple meetings with Labour, only disclosing the biscuits offered in the meeting and that the talks were "progressing well".

