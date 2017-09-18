Greens in last minute bid to wrestle Nelson seat from Nick Smith

The Greens have launched a last-minute bid to convince voters the party can win an electorate seat, a vital safety net for them to stay in Parliament.

The Greens have produced their own phone poll which they claim shows they are in with a chance in the Nelson electorate.

The party says its internal polling results point to a three-horse race in Nelson, between Labour, the Greens and National.

Greens leader James Shaw and candidate Matt Lawrey are confident of turning Nelson from blue to green.

"All the feedback we're getting is that things have changed," Mr Lawery told 1 NEWS.

Major independent polls have had the Greens in danger of falling out of Parliament, with their support hovering around the five per cent threshold needed to get into Parliament.

One way to ensure survival, and to show a Green vote isn't a waste, is to win an electorate seat as a back up.

But to have a realistic chance in Nelson, they would probably need Labour's candidate to step aside.

"The question is which candidate, between Matt Lawrey and Rachel Boyack, the Labour Party candidate, has the best chance, because that's the question we keep getting asked," Mr Lawery said.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says both parties have said throughout this campaign there are no deals.

"We're both campaigning separately, as individual parties," she said.

National's veteran Nelson MP, Nick Smith, who won by over 7000 votes three years ago, says the Green Party's poll is simply not credible.