Greens down in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First sees small rise

The minor parties continue to fight to stay above the Parliamentary support threshold in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll – while ACT’s strong result sees leader David Seymour struggling to name all his potential MPs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Minor party support in the latest poll:

ACT: 8% (no change)

Green Party: 6% (down 1%)

New Zealand First: 2% (up 1%)

The Opportunities Party: 2% (up 1%)

New Conservative: 1% (no change)

Advance New Zealand: 1% (no change)

If the results were to reflect election night, ACT would bring in 11 MPs.

ACT’s leader David Seymour struggled to name the 10 candidates that could potentially enter Parliament – getting it right on the third attempt.

He told 1 NEWS he was distracted by a nearby car.

"Everyone ultimately wants to be in government, but I know having a genuinely independent team to hold them accountable is worth it - no matter which side the cookie crumbles,” Seymour said.

The Green Party fell 1% in support since last week’s poll, down to 6%.

"I'd be comfortable with a few more points than that, obviously,” co-leader James Shaw said.



"If we slip below the five percent threshold, then there is a very real risk that one party could end up running the government all by themselves,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZ First rose to 2.4%.

Winston Peters said there was “a surge on as you well know, stand back and watch".

Peters said he thought Covid-19 had impacted campaigning.

“It’s harmed a lot of parties' chances; it has been preferential to some parties without me pointing to the obvious.”

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll also found voters are happy to keep the 5% Parliamentary threshold as it is.

The Opportunities Party, which saw a small bump in the poll, want the threshold set at 3% - but voters do not agree.

The 5% threshold to get into Parliament is ‘about right’, most voters say in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

A political party needs to either win an electorate seat or gain 5% of the party to enter Parliament.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Sixty-eight per cent agree the 5% threshold is ‘about right’, 15% think it is ‘too low’, 10% think it is ‘too high’ and 8% don’t know.

The question around Parliament’s party threshold was also asked in February 2019 – where 64% then thought it was about right, 13% thought it was too low, 12% thought it was too high and 11% didn’t know.

The groups of people who are more likely than average (68%) to think the threshold is about right are Labour Party supporters and New Zealand Europeans.

Between October 3-7, 2020, 1007 eligible voters were polled by landline (405) or mobile phone (602). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. For Party Support, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers.