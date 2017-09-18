Greens 'desperate' thinking they can win Nelson says veteran National incumbent Nick Smith

Veteran National MP for Nelson, Nick Smith, says the Greens are desperate in claiming they are in with a chance of taking the seat from him on Saturday.

The Green Party says its internal polling points to a three-horse race in the electorate between Labour, the Greens and National and that Greens candidate Matt Lawrey is in with a chance.

"All the feedback we're getting is that things have changed," Mr Lawrey told 1 NEWS as he campaigned with Greens leader James Shaw.

Dr Smith, who has held Nelson for 21 years and won by over 7000 votes three years ago, says the Green Party's poll is simply not credible.

"I just think it reflects the Greens are really feeling the pressure and are getting a bit desperate," Dr Smith said.

Major independent polls have had the Greens in danger of falling out of Parliament, with their support hovering around the five per cent threshold needed to get into Parliament.

One way to ensure survival, and to show a Green vote isn't a waste, is to win an electorate seat as a back up.

But to have a realistic chance in Nelson, they would probably need Labour's candidate to step aside.

"The question is which candidate, between Matt Lawrey and Rachel Boyack, the Labour Party candidate, has the best chance, because that's the question we keep getting asked," Mr Lawrey said.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says both parties have said throughout this campaign, there are no deals.

"We're both campaigning separately, as individual parties," she said.

But it's not just in Nelson where the Greens have been polling.

In Wellington Central, they won the party vote at the last election ahead of National and then Labour.