Greens co-leader makes astonishing admission – 'they could have charged me with fraud'

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Metiria Turei has confessed that she lied to social services 19 years ago in a bid to keep her benefit while a single mum.
Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

