TODAY |

Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick says her early lead comes after ‘campaign we always dreamed of’

Source:  1 NEWS

Green Party star Chlöe Swarbrick says her early lead in Auckland Central seat voting comes after a “campaign we always dreamed of”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With 31 per cent of votes counted, Swarbrick was ahead by 400 votes. Source: 1 NEWS

Swarbrick was 400 votes up in Auckland Central after 31 per cent of the votes were counted, with the Greens candidate having 6616 votes to Labour candidate Helen White’s 6202.

“We always knew this was going to be a tight race, ironically, in much the same way as the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Referendum is,” Swarbrick told 1 NEWS.

“It was always going to come down to voter turnout.”

Swarbrick said her campaign had focussed on that, particularly in recent weeks since the second Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland.

“We’ve been doing everything we can turn to get that up,” she said.

“People want there to be a strong Green Party at the heart of the next governmental formation.

“This is the campaign we always dreamed of. I’m so proud of everyone who is here. We’ve put our heart and our soul into it.”

The results of the two referendums put to New Zealand voters this year will not be revealed until the end of the month. 

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Ardern delivers victory speech, promises Labour will 'govern for everyone'
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS Election night special
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
4
With over 75% of votes counted, Labour currently in position to govern alone
5
Labour snatches electorate seats from National stalwarts Gerry Brownlee, Nick Smith
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Cancer care campaigner Blair Vining honoured by rugby greats at Southland game
02:35

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt dismisses renewed calls for him to stand down as a 'smear campaign'

Full election results - find your electorate

Malaysia reports positive Covid-19 test for traveller arriving from New Zealand