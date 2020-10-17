Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick says her early lead comes after ‘campaign we always dreamed of’

Green Party star Chlöe Swarbrick says her early lead in Auckland Central seat voting comes after a “campaign we always dreamed of”.

Swarbrick was 400 votes up in Auckland Central after 31 per cent of the votes were counted, with the Greens candidate having 6616 votes to Labour candidate Helen White’s 6202.

“We always knew this was going to be a tight race, ironically, in much the same way as the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Referendum is,” Swarbrick told 1 NEWS.

“It was always going to come down to voter turnout.”

Swarbrick said her campaign had focussed on that, particularly in recent weeks since the second Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland.

“We’ve been doing everything we can turn to get that up,” she said.

“People want there to be a strong Green Party at the heart of the next governmental formation.

“This is the campaign we always dreamed of. I’m so proud of everyone who is here. We’ve put our heart and our soul into it.”