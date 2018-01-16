Greens call for double paid sick leave - 'Five days is not enough'

The Green Party wants to increase paid sick leave from five days to 10.

Man sneezing file photo. Source: istock.com

Workplace relations spokesperson Jan Logie said losing income was a concern for many New Zealanders when it came to deciding to stay home if they or their children have cold symptoms.

"Five days sick leave is not enough," Ms Logie said.

"The Green Party is calling for this to double to 10 days, so people can do their part by staying home and reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19."

Ms Logie said the party would "explore ways" to support small businesses to adapt", which included a rebate scheme for small businesses.

"Self-isolating when unwell is a crucial part of the public health response.

"However, it shouldn’t be working people having to shoulder the burden of this by being made to take unpaid sick leave. Working people have raised this concern already, and we should listen to them."

The party also pledged that if it were part of the next Government it would remove the requirement for a medical certificate for short-duration illnesses including cold and flu.

This week, the Government announced it was removing the revenue-drop and 'negatively impacted' tests for the Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme.