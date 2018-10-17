Greens call for clearer political donations system amid National Party meltdown

The Green Party has renewed its calls for the political donations system to be made clearer following the National Party meltdown, and some legal experts agree.

MP Jami-Lee Ross has quit Parliament, forcing a by-election in his Botany seat, while accusing National Party leader Simon Bridges of committing electoral fraud over a $100,000 donation by asking him to split it into smaller amounts so it wouldn't have to be declared, and become public.

Mr Bridges had earlier in the week named Mr Ross as the leaker of his travel expenses, following an investigation.

Political donations can cause major headaches for MPs. After claims of hidden donations in the 2005 election and the Exclusive Brethren's support for National, electoral law was changed two years later.

Donations fall under two categories.

Candidate donations include money, goods or services used in a campaign. And donations over $1500 dollars must be declared, including small donations by the same person, which combined are over the same threshold.

Party donations stipulate anything over $15,000 must be declared, including any series of smaller donations which also add up to over that amount. Donations over $30,000 must be declared inside 10 working days.

The Electoral Commission says it's not unusual for returns to be amended, as was the recent case with Simon Bridges. In fact the commission received more than 60 amended candidate returns for last year's General Election.

But the Green Party says it's time the donations system was made clearer.

"The Green Party has called repeatedly for more transparency and a stronger regime around political donations," Green MP Eugenie Sage said.

And Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis agrees, saying he thinks the $15,000 limit is too high and "it probably should be reduced".

"Whenever you see someone trying to avoid our disclosure laws the inevitable question is 'why?'" Professor Geddis said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that on Labour's side, "we don't break up donations because it's about also sticking with the spirit".