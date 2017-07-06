Greens will block proposed conservation changes following Ruataniwha dam ruling

Law changes have been flagged after the Supreme Court ruled that the Department of Conservation was wrong to revoke the protected status of land to facilitate the Hawke's Bay's Ruataniwha irrigation project.

The court yesterday ruled the Conservation Act only allowed protection to be revoked if intrinsic conservation values no longer warranted such protections, which they did not in the Ruataniwha dam case.

In response, both Prime Minister Bill English and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry said legislation changes could be made to allow future land swaps to go ahead.

But the Green Party plan on blocking any any changes.

Conservation spokeswoman Mojo Mathers says protected forests and threatened species' habitats will be destroyed forever.

"New Zealand's protected parks and forests are meant to be safe and preserved for future generations, not traded away to make a quick buck," she said.

"It's a very slippery slope. How many other of our protected parks and forests will be traded away and destroyed so that they can be dammed or mined for private gain?"

Ms Barry said yesterday there would be no rush in moving to change the Conservation Act.

The Supreme Court's 3-2 majority ruling leaves a question mark over the $275-million water scheme.

The land swap would have allowed 22 hectares of the Ruahine Forest Park to be flooded in exchange for 170ha of adjacent farmland being added to the park.