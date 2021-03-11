Greens again urge capital gains tax in plan to address New Zealand's housing crisis

The Greens want to make it harder for property investors to get a mortgage, and to make them pay a capital gains tax whenever they sell a house.

The party released a four-point plan that it says will help stop an accelerating housing crisis, which continues to lock ordinary New Zealanders out of the market.

It comes as Finance Minister Grant Robertson is expected to announce policies to address housing supply side issues next week.

Greens Finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said her party's plan was calling for bold, transformative measures, including removing tax incentives for investors by ditching the five-year cap for the bright line test.

"Anyone selling a residential investment property that is not their primary home should have to pay tax on profits.

"Any cap extension, to 10 or 15 years for example, just kicks the can down the road a few years, while property investors will hold on to their properties until the day after the bright line test is over," she said.

The Greens also want to regulate investors' access to loans by ending interest-only mortgages, requiring cash deposits rather than just equity from other homes, and putting restrictions on debt-to-income ratios - something Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has asked the government for.

"The government must empower the Reserve Bank with new tools to urgently address the boom in lending to investors, who are shutting first-home buyers out of the market. If the Bank doesn't use them, then the government needs to step in with ministerial direction under the Reserve Bank Act, or even legislation.

"Debt-to-income ratios should be allowed and used to slow down the highly-leveraged, risky mortgages that underpin housing speculation. New requirements for property investors to actually have saved a cash deposit, rather than leveraging equity in other properties, would help level the playing field with first-home buyers," Genter said.

The Greens are also urging the government to provide direct economic stimulus in the form of income support, rather than relying on the Reserve Bank, and calling for a massive urban redevelopment and home building programme led by Kāinga Ora.

"Kāinga Ora needs to be properly supported to acquire land and redevelop it into thriving and accessible communities, with affordable homes, green spaces, and clean transport links. That means increasing Kāinga Ora's debt limit, and working with Community Housing Providers and iwi to build more long term rental homes and papakāinga housing.