Greenpeace claims victory over ad dairy industry 'tried and failed to stop'

Greenpeace is claiming victory over the dairy industry for its television advertisement which blames cows for dirtying the country's rivers.

The Save our Rivers advertisement last year prompted 12 complaints, including one from Dairy NZ, to the Advertising Standards Authority that it was misleading and untruthful.

But Greenpeace says the ASA will release its decision today which rejects all 12 complaints.

The decision was unsurprising, says Greenpeace's Genevieve Toop.

The ASA accepted Greenpeace's position that "the impact of industrial dairy farming on water quality is widely documented".