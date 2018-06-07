 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Greenpeace claims Thompson and Clark unlawfully accessed private information

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

The environment campaigners say the private investigators should be prosecuted.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Paul Hobbs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident


3
Handcuffs.

Man in custody after pair seriously assaulted with baseball bat outside New Plymouth liquor store

00:12
4
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

5
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

The boy is said to have travelled "some distance" on the belt and has now been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

00:20
Her comments come after members of the public wrongly thought a motorcade was taking the PM ot hospital.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Members of the public had thought the Solomon Island's PM's motorcade was Ms Ardern on the way to hospital.


03:29
Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

The pair are quickly making a name for themselves at Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start for Clifton rugby club in 2018.

00:31
The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.

Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 