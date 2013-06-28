Greenpeace calls for Government to turn away world's largest seismic survey ship from NZ waters

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to turn around the world's largest seismic survey ship, preventing it from searching for oil in the Taranaki Basin.

The Maui gas platform off the coast of Taranaki. Source: 1 NEWS

The Amazon Warrior arrived in Kiwi waters today ahead of its search for oil on behalf of Austrian company OMV.

Greenpeace climate campaigner Kate Simcock says it appears the government is yet to approve the vessel's permit to seismic blast for oil and gas this summer.

With the Taranaki Basin recently found to be New Zealand's only feeding ground for blue whales, she said it was not too late to turn the Amazon Warrior around.

"We understand [the vessel's operator] is proposing up to three months of constant blasting, every 10 seconds, 24 hours a day," she said.

"The impacts on blue whales in this area are likely to be torturous, interfering with their communication and feeding."

She said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had called climate change her generation's nuclear free moment and challenged her to act against oil exploration.

"Going nuclear free meant stopping the nuclear ships," she said.