Greenpeace calls on Government to ban all non-essential single-use plastics

The Government's investment in recycling schemes during Plastic-Free July is "part of the picture to tackle plastic waste, but it's putting step three before one and two", according to environmental activist group Greenpeace.

As the ban on single-use plastic bags came into effect on July 1, the Government announced a $40 million allocation to go towards recycling projects in the regions and this week $3 million from the Waste Minimisation Fund was invested in a company to create 100 per cent recycled plastic food packaging.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Type 1 plastic (PET) would be decontaminated and made into new containers at the plant. New Zealand currently has some recycling facilities for Type 1 plastic - however, the country is struggling with Type 3-7 plastics due to the lack of on-shore processing facilities.

"Ninety per cent of plastic ever made does not get recycled," Greenpeace oceans campaigner Jessica Desmond said. "Instead, it leaks into our oceans and waterways, or goes to landfill - so cleaning up the mess at the end of its life shouldn't be where we start to tackle this problem.

"We need to see plastics stopped at the source, with a ban on all non-essential single-use plastics, and schemes like bottle deposits to make the circular solutions being invested in workable.

"We desperately need to see a reduction-based approach when it comes to plastic, where we stop this single-use stuff even being produced, and penalise those that do."

Ms Desmond said the root of the cause needs addressing.

"In the past couple of weeks, we've seen the Government investment $43 million in end-of-life plastic plans - but where is the investment in stopping the mess before it is made? We can't just put the ambulance at the bottom of the hill."

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said there were "no immediate plans to implement product-by-product bans on individual single-use plastic items".

"That won’t achieve the wider system change we need," she said.

"The waste issue is much bigger than single-use plastics and we need action across the board to achieve system-wide change. That’s why we are proposing to expand the landfill levy; implement product stewardship schemes for problem products like tyres and agrichemical containers, and why we are supporting the development of more local re-processing infrastructure. This can help us shift to a more sustainable and efficient circular economy.

"I’m focused on looking at tackling our mounting waste problem as a whole."

Ms Sage said at the time that the Government aimed to improve the country's kerbside and commercial recycling, reduce contamination of recyclables "so more materials can be recovered, and increase onshore processing of plastics and other materials".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Sage went on to say: "New Zealanders care deeply about reducing waste.

"As a country we have been sending our waste issues offshore. China's National Sword initiative [the ban on accepting most types of plastic for recycling] has been a wake-up call that we need to deal with waste here in New Zealand."