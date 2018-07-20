 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Greenpeace boss Russel Norman faces more weeks of waiting to find out if he'll be punished over oil exploration ship protest

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Greenpeace executive director and former Green Party co-leader Russel Norman will have to wait longer to find out how and if he'll be punished for putting himself in the way of an oil exploration ship.

Dr Norman and Greenpeace volunteer Sara Howell were the first to be charged under controversial legislation effectively banning people from protesting in front of ships.

Greenpeace volunteer Sarah Howell and executive director Russell Norman in court.

Greenpeace volunteer Sarah Howell and executive director Russell Norman in court.

Source: 1 NEWS

The law-change passed in 2013 became known as the so-called "Anadarko Amendment".

The pair swam in front of the Amazon Warrior, a seismic survey ship, off the Hawke's Bay coast.

Greenpeace argued the protest was because such surveying is damaging to marine life, and because any oil find could have resulted in deep-water drilling.

The pair faced a year in jail and $50,000 in fines at today's sentencing in the Napier District Court.

But the judge delayed today's sentencing, telling the court he'd endeavour to make a decision before September 24th.

Dr Norman and Ms Howell's lawyer Ron Mansfield argued for a discharge without conviction, arguing the right to protest is an important element of democracy.

"The court should seriously consider the culpability of the defendants and their intentions, and ask itself whether a conviction should be imposed because of the negative impact that a conviction might have on our community to raise issues in a similar way," Mr Mansfield said.

That argument was opposed by the Ministry of Business and Enterprise (MBIE).

Supporters cheered as the pair left court.

In a statement given to 1 NEWS before today’s sentencing, Norman said he had no choice but to confront the world's largest oil and gas exploration ship.

"As seas rise and extreme weather events become more frequent, we're facing the reality that if we delay action any longer, the worst impacts of climate change for us and our kids will be unavoidable," he said.

Before Norman and Howell were charged, the only other breach of the amendment to the law change was a Greenpeace vessel breaching a zone around a drilling ship off Taranaki in 2013.

Four crew members were given formal warnings.

Related

Environment

Hawke's Bay

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today after the Pakuranga crash.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched video: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

3
Police car generic.

Medical event disrupts traffic in Wellington


04:35
4
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

Most read story: How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


04:14
5
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.


00:34
Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today after the Pakuranga crash.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today about the Pakuranga crash.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Man seriously injured in South Auckland shooting

The victim is in Middlemore Hospital after the Manurewa incident last night.

02:14
Families of those killed in the explosion on the west coast were met today by the mine re-entry minister Andrew Little.

Pike River Mine re-entry one step closer with Andrew Little signing off on three potential options

On 19 November 2010, 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the mine.