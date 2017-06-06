Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Two Greenpeace activists have scaled a crane at the back of Parliament to protest US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit.
Two protesters have scaled a crane near Parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS
They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.
It is believed they are working to unfurl a banner urging action on climate change.
There is a low security presence, although many construction workers have put down their tools to watch the protesters in action.
