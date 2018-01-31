Greenpeace activists lock themselves to seismic blasting ship in New Plymouth

Greenpeace activists have locked themselves to a ship at New Plymouth's port to protest the resupplying of the world's largest seismic blasting ship, which is working off New Zealand's coast.

Protestors on the Mermaid Searcher. Source: Greenpeace

Four people boarded the support vessel the Mermaid Searcher just after 8am today.

The ship is at Port of Taranaki to get supplies for the Amazon Warrior, a 25-metre long ship in New Zealand waters on behalf of Austrian oil giant OMV.

Greenpeace climate campaigner Amanda Larsson says two of the protesters at the top of the Mermaid Searcher's main post and have dropped a banner, while two others have "secured themselves" to other parts of the ship.

Ms Larsson said the Amazon Warrior was blasting thousands of square kilometres of the New Zealand seabed in search of oil and gas that were fuelling climate change.

"By stopping the resupply vessel, we're impacting the Amazon Warrior's search for oil and gas in New Zealand's pristine ocean," she said.

"The Amazon Warrior will do whatever it can to avoid coming into port because it knows it will face strong opposition by the public."