 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Greenpeace activists chain themselves to machinery in freezing South Island conditions to protest proposed mega dairy farm

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dozens of environmental activists have braved freezing temperatures to protest at the site of a proposed mega dairy farm in the Mackenzie Country, in the South Island, today.

Protesters disrupted construction of a large irrigation pipeline for the new farm this morning.
Source: Greenpeace

Protesters locked themselves to diggers and other machinery, disrupting the construction of a large irrigation pipeline for the new farm, Greenpeace said in a statement.

"Our message is clear. For the Mackenzie and our rivers, industrial dairy expansion has to stop," Greenpeace Sustainability Agriculture Campaigner Genevieve Toop said.

"The dairy industry has polluted our rivers and our climate for too long. This latest incursion into the iconic Mackenzie Country shows just how extreme this industry has become," Ms Toop said.

The site for the proposed farm is a crucial habitat for the native kakī, or black stilt, a rare wading bird with a population of 100.

"The Mackenzie is a fragile wilderness, home to critically endangered native species, world-renowned landscapes, and bright blue glacial lakes. It's simply not suitable for dairy farming."

Ms Toop said the proposed mega farm is a "shameful example" of the failure of the country's rules to protect the rivers and environment from industrial dairying.

Nearly 30,000 people have signed the Greenpeace petition to ban new dairy conversions across the country.

To sign the petition, click here.

Related

Environment

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car

Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

2
The Matahina Dam is opened during a rainfall event.

Distraught relatives gather as police investigate two-year-old girl found dead in river

3
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

17:41
4
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

00:09
5
The 50-metre section of road can be seen dragging down trees with it in Sichuan.

Watch: The terrifying moment a road collapses in China and is caught on video

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It's confirmed! LeBron James agrees to $227m deal to join the LA Lakers

The NBA superstar has penned a four year deal to reignite the struggling Lakers.

Police car

Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

The body was found by police last night about 11pm.

Around 200 locals packed into a meeting at the airport.

MP labels Air NZ 'Air Auckland', as Air Chathams prepares to offer up to 36 flights per week

Details of Air Chathams flight are expected to be released later this afternoon.

04:25
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts as the World Cup knockout phase continues.

World Cup Chat: Party like a Russian! Tournament hosts stun Spain in penalty thriller

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football experts as the World Cup knockout phase continues.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis

'Simon Bridges is wrong' - Kelvin Davis responds after being accused of ignoring inmate forecast before making Waikeria prison down-sizing decision

Corrections Minister says government did take into account fresh prison population forecasts before deciding not to go ahead with super-prison at Waikeria, despite this morning saying he hadn't "personally" seen the forecasts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 