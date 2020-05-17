Greenhouses helping to solve Level 2 challenges as food venues reopen

Popular Auckland restraunts have turned the Government's required social distancing practices into an opportunity for innovation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Miann's Fort Street store, as well as Good George's North Wharf restaurant, have set up glass greenhouses to ensure diners are kept at a safe distance from each other.

With the help of a local glasshouse company, Winter Gardenz, the venues were able to have the new features installed within 24 hours after the installers worked through the night.

Good George co-founder Jason Macklow saw the opportunity as a way to keep supporting other local businesses during the fallout of the pandemic.

"It's a focus on Kiwi-owned, Kiwi-made prouducts. It's a conscious decision that's bringing out real positives," he says

Diners enjoying the glass houses at Good George restaurant. Source: Good George's Facebook

For Mr Macklow, Level 2's restart has prompted the community to band together, which in turn is helping "bring out the best in people."

With the normally quite "cozy" Fort Street store, their three glasshouses have allowed Miann's owner Brian Campbell to keep up with business while still social distancing.

The Government's social distancing regulations would mean the store would be limited to just eight people due to its size, while during usual peak times Miann would seat "three or four times that."

Diners outside Miann on Fort Street in their glasshouse. Source: Miann's Facebook

Glasshouses have given the dessert bar a new lease on life, allowing them to repurpose the outside courtyard and street seating which would typically be too cold during winter.

"We had to figure out a way to sitting more people as outside was not really an option because it's cold," Mr Campbell says.

"That was until we saw what was coming form the Netherlands."

Both places were inspired by a Dutch art centre which made headlines for its innovative solution for social distancing, by introducing tiny glasshouses along the waterfront.

The new installations have not only provided a solution to their seating issues but it's also helping to generate interest for the restaurants online.

"On social it's got a huge amount of interest. We will definitely keep them in the courtyard, see how they go in summer," says Mr Campbell.

Good George may look to increase the number of glasshouses up from the five currently installed, with a potential to keep them in the longer term due to their popularity.