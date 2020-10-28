Green vote on proposed Labour deal expected this afternoon

TODAY |

Green Party delegates will vote on whether to accept a proposed deal with Labour at 4pm today.

The Green Party's James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Source: 1 NEWS

Several rounds of talks on potential areas of cooperation between the two parties concluded on Thursday.

Neither side has said what exactly was on the table, but RNZ understands Greens co-leader James Shaw has been offered the climate-change portfolio.

The Green Party will present the deal to about 150 regional delegates for a vote later today, and 75 per cent of them must support it for the deal to be accepted.

