Green's Chloe Swarbrick debates Family First's Bob McCoskrie: Legalising cannabis

Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First and Chloe Swarbrick Green Party MP debate whether NZ should legalise the use and sale of cannabis.
AAP
Australia is preparing to welcome Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle just days after Princess Eugenie tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The royal couple touched down in Sydney this morning in a low-key arrival - with the first of their 76 engagements across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand to begin tomorrow.

The pair are set to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday October 28.

Their four-day visit will include trips to Abel Tasman National Park for a tree planting; a gumboot-throwing competition in Auckland; a Kiwi hatchery in Rotorua, where they will name two chicks; a review of the newly unveiled UK War Memorial at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park; and a Wellington café where they will meet young people from a number of mental health projects.

It’s just over a month before the newlyweds touch down in Aotearoa. Source: Seven Sharp

But first comes Australia. Harry and Meghan, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the royal redhead in May, will visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island as part of the couple's first major royal tour.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28. The sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured service personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

The couple will mark the games' launch and closing ceremony in Sydney.

Jacinda Ardern said they are still working through the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip. Source: 1 NEWS

Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia is seen as a key one for the royal couple who, during a TV interview to mark their engagement last November, spoke of their desire to promote humanitarian causes close to their hearts across Commonwealth member countries including Australia.

The visit comes six months after Prince Charles made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The royals touched down this morning in Sydney, part of their first tour as a married couple. Source: Associated Press
Person still on the run following gang-related death in Canterbury over the weekend

At least one person is still on the run after a man was shot dead in rural Canterbury over the weekend, according to police.

The 28-year-old's body was found on the side of the road near Charing Cross at about 3.30pm on Saturday, and police said a firearm was involved.

They haven't confirmed the man was a gang member but said his death is gang related. For that reason, a heavy police presence remains at the scene more than a day later.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell spoke to media in Christchurch Police Station today. Source: 1 NEWS

Members of the public witnessed the incident and were part of the first response team, Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said in a press conference yesterday.

"As you can well imagine (it was) a traumatic event for them," he said.

Several cars have been seized and are currently under guard while inquiries continue.

"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road," Mr Parnell said yesterday, explaining that they are likely to continue this week.

One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the person or people at large do not pose a risk to the public.

Two dead in overnight crash near New Plymouth

Two drivers were killed last night after their vehicles crashed near New Plymouth, police confirmed this morning.

The accident occurred around 10pm on State Highway 3, between Raleigh St and Richmond Rd in Waitara.

Both drivers died at the scene.

Police said today they are still working to notify next of kin.

They are also seeking witnesses who might have seen a blue Mitsubishi Diamante travelling towards Waitara from the direction of New Plymouth prior to the crash.

Anyone with information has been asked to call New Plymouth Police at 06 759 5500.

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles when they collided near Waitara. Source: Breakfast
Live stream: Breakfast

