Green Party's proposed 10c tax on commercial and bottled water not thought out, says PM

A new Green Party pledge to tax commercial water use goes too far and isn't fully thought out, Prime Minister Bill English says.

The Greens want to combat the issue of companies taking NZ's water for free.
Source: Breakfast

The Greens over the weekend announced if elected they would put an immediate 10c a litre levy on sales or exports of bottled water and would then develop a plan to charge for all commercial water use.

Mr English today told TVNZ1's Breakfast such a policy raised a whole series of complex questions and said he thought it hadn't been fully thought through.

"They've leapt into a whole programme for tax on water and distributing the revenue," he said.

The party wants companies to have to pay more to access New Zealand's water supplies.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They've now got pretty interesting questions to answer, like what happens to all the water use for electricity?"

Mr English said the Government had been looking at the possibility of charging for water bottling for years, but it and other water ownership issues were complex.

"You've got to ease into it, because there's so many implications," he said.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said the levy would ensure companies who profit from sales of New Zealand water were paying for the privilege.

"Water bottling companies are taking the purest, cleanest water out from under our feet. They bottle it and sell it and pay practically nothing for the resource," he said.

The Greens will also develop a "fair way" to charge all commercial water users, something the National government had avoided responsibility for the entire time its been in government, he said.

"We'll do this through a process involving nationwide meetings and hui with all interested people and organisations."

The party expects tangata whenua will play a critical role.

