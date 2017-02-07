Is the Green Party's fresh-faced youth policy the best way forward?

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline feared by Standing Rock Sioux tribe
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me.
Political commentator Bryce Edwards gives his take on the Green Party's youth shake-up, ahead of this year's general election.
Today's announcement will come as a blow to those who expected the minister to make access to the drugs easier and faster.
It appears so.
Sumner captained New Zealand's 1982 football World Cup team.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More