Green Party proposes big hike in refugee intake to 4000 a year

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The Greens say if elected to government they would look to increase New Zealand's refugee quota to 4000 people a year by 2024, at an extra cost of $350 million.

Following a waiata, the group performed their own cultural performance for the dignitaries and people who have helped them escape to a better life.

Source: 1 NEWS

The refugee policy announced today would be rolled out in two stages. The first would see the current quota of 1000 doubled immediately to 2000, at an extra cost of $66 million in 2018. 

The increase to 4000 refugees would then be implemented over a six-year period.

Many present at the unveiling of the $15.9m project said it shows NZ is capable of taking on more refugees.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Greens say they would also build a second resettlement centre outside of Auckland to help with the increased numbers.

It would be partly funded by making high net worth migrants who gain New Zealand residency - under investor categories - invest some of their money into building and maintaining the centre. 

The party would also look to work with community organisations and churches to find another 1000 refugee places under a community sponsorship programme. This is where families or organisations sponsor refugees by providing housing and support to refugees. 

This would be modelled on a similar system used in Canada. 

Trump plans to put a temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim-majority countries.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Government is already looking into a pilot scheme that would enable church groups to take on refugees, however Prime Minister Bill English says it won't be big numbers.

The Greens meanwhile would also create a new humanitarian visa category for people displaced by climate change in the Pacific.  This would initially only be 100 places. 

Corin Dann

Immigration

